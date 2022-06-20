By Chinenye Anuforo

Avon Medical, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider and growing healthcare network has called on Nigerians to voluntary donate blood in order to save lives.

The company made the call during a webinar hosted in commemoration of World Blood Donor Day with the theme, “How Blood Donation Saves Lives”.

Speaking during the webinar, Dr Ijeoma Dozie, the Medical Director, Avon Medical Practice, said, “Blood is in constant demand for the treatment of patients involved in accidents and patients with certain conditions that result in anaemia including malaria, cancer(s) or bleeding disorders. Many surgical and obstetrical procedures would not be possible without the availability of blood. Voluntary blood donations can make an impact and save many lives, especially for those with rarer blood types. As a leading healthcare provider, it is paramount for us at Avon Medical Practice to lead important conversations like these, sharing awareness on key health topics, and hoping to change negative mindsets to positive ones.”

An attendee of the webinar shared their story as a blood donor, of how a random blood donation he gave, saved the life of his best friend’s sister, who he did not even know at the time. This challenged him to give blood as regularly as he can, to be able to save more lives.

Speaking on World Blood Donor Day 2022, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Avon Medical, Shekinah Olagunju, commented, “Through our webinar, we hope to shed more light on the importance of blood donation and how it can save lives across Nigeria, encouraging people to donate blood.

