WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has advised Nigeria youths to develop a good reading habit for intellectual benefits.

Erelu Fayemi said meaningful growth and development are achievable through the adequate and continuous pursuit of knowledge.

Erelu Fayemi who spoke on Tuesday during the 2019 World Reading Day in Ado Ekiti lamented the nonchalant attitude of the youth towards reading, saying this has constituted a clog in the wheel of progress for Nigeria.

She blamed Nigerian youth for according regard to frivolities rather than engaging in activities capable of sharpening their intellectual capacity through reading.

She, however, said the present administration would soon embark on improving on the public library for the advancement of quality education in the State.

Erelu Fayemi also advocated for the incorporation of sexuality education into the country’s school curriculum, saying this would open up children knowledge on sex and prevent abuse.

She disclosed that the major problem facing Nigeria parents and children was the shame and secrecy of discussing sex matters.

She, further said efforts should be geared towards sensitizing the children on sex and what they should expect as it relates to puberty as they grow.