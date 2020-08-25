The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), that aims to ease access to finance, promote financial inclusion, and create more jobs and social justice, has appointed Lafarge Africa Plc’s Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, to serve as a Senator representing Nigeria.

WBAF under the leadership of its Chairman, Baybars Altuntas, welcomes the appointment as Folashade Ambrose-Medebem will once again distinguish herself in the pursuit of the organisation’s commitment to collaborate globally in order to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promote gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

Speaking on her appointment, Ambrose-Medebem said: “I am extremely delighted at this great opportunity to serve with a great sense of national pride. My focus will be to drive for veritable representation that positively impacts gender equality in the corporate business world and also support local investors access to the global angels market.’’ She explained that she would contribute her quota to the attainment of WBAF G20 GPFI origins firmly rooted as a rapid-response, crisis-management group, and an effective contributor to global economic and financial stability.

Ms Ambrose-Medebem, who now joins as the second Nigerian Senator at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum , will in her role encourage and initiate collaboration between WBAF and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, and also help venture capital and companies connect with international companies, Fintechs and other relevant institutions alike.