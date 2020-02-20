Henry Uche

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has expressed gratitude to oncologists, medical professionals and other Public health practitioners on their efforts to ensure Nigerians lead a healthy living.

A statement delivered by Nigeria centre for Disease Control (NCDC), revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Cancer Control Programme held an interactive session on February 4, to commemorate the world cancer day. Marking the midway point of the 3-year ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign, the minister said he is grateful to all health personnel who have made frantic efforts to control the disease.

According to him “the World Health Organisation (WHO), acknowledges that everyone has the capacity to address the cancer burden. The synergy to reduce cancer risk factors is highly needed; we can overcome barriers to early diagnosis, treatment and palliative care. We can work together to improve cancer control and achieve global targets to reduce premature mortality from cancer and non communicable diseases (NCDs).”