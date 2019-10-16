Doris Obinna

The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has appealed to the Federal Government to invest in roads infrastructure projects that could be utilised by the blind. FNSB also appealed for more donations of white canes for blind persons from government, international organisations, corporate organizations and philanthropists.

The organisation marked the White Cane Safety Day, yesterday in Lagos. October 15, is set aside globally to celebrate achievements of blind or visually impaired people.

A white cane is an important mobility tool for the blind; it is considered a symbol of their independence. Chairman, FNSB, Mr. Yinka Akande, said programmes lined for the 2019 White Cane Safety Day,include, a walk for sight scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 19, from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to Ilupeju, and free eye screening exercise scheduled for LASEMA grounds, Oshodi.