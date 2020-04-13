Moses Akaigwe

At this year’s World Car of the Year Awards 2020 (WCOTY), the Porsche Taycan saw the checkered flag first in two categories: winning as World Luxury Car and World Performance Car of the Year.

In the performance category, it succeeded in a historic triple against the 911 and the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4.

Furthermore, the electric sports car also won World Luxury Car. 86 international automotive journalists voted and assessed over 50 new cars. The winners were announced during an online conference by the WCOTY organisation.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, commented on the awards: “This double win in the categories World Performance Car and World Luxury Car underlines what we wanted to achieve when we developed the Taycan.

“We wanted to create a driver-focused, fully electric sports car that can take on any performance car. At the same time, we focused on uncompromised everyday usability and contemporary, digital luxury and comfort for four passengers. We are delighted that the WCOTY jury rewards these efforts.”

Long list of awards

The vote for World Car of the Year continues a winning streak: the Porsche Taycan and new 911, which was launched last year, have already won around 40 international prizes. For the Porsche Taycan, these include:

• Car of the Year: Top Gear magazine (UK)

• The China Green Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury

• German Car of the Year: German Car of the Year (GCOTY) jury.

“We are so happy to have been awarded these accolades. They reflect the positive feedback from our customers and are a great incentive for our future work,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility and have brought an emotive as well as highly innovative sports car to the road with the Taycan – fully electric and 100 percent Porsche.”

The Porsche 911 was a two-time winner in auto, motor und sport magazine (Germany) readers’ choice for Best Cars, once as a Coupé and once as a Cabriolet. Other awards include:

• Auto Trophy: readers’ choice of the Auto Zeitung magazine (Germany)

• Best Performance Car of the Year: Auto Express magazine (UK)

• Best Driver’s Cars: Motor Trend magazine (USA)

• The China Performance Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury.

Speaking about the awards the new Porsche 911 has won, Blume said: “The 911 has kept us on the road to success for almost 60 years, thanks to its distinctive design. When a child draws a picture of a sports car, it often resembles a 911. We have continuously and consistently developed its unique technical concept. With the engine in the back and the ignition key on the left, the 911 has become an icon and the benchmark that every sports car is measured against.”

The joy coming with the World Luxury Car of the Year and World Performance Car of the Year awards for Taycan has spread to Nigeria where the Porsche brand is represented by Porsche Centre, Lagos.