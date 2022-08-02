From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari had congratulated Iyeneobong Essien, a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, for finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari saluted the achievements of the youngster, who currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria, and has been credited with over 20 medals since she won her first medal at the age of five.

President Buhari said he joins all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country by demonstrating that hardwork and determination pays, wishing the golfer more spectacular success in her career.