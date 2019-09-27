2019 African Games gold medalist, Raymond Ekevwo, has qualified for the 100m men’s semi finals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Ekevwo finished second in Heat 3 on 10.14 seconds to gain a spot and is placed against defending champion U.S. Justin Gatlin in Heat 2 of the semis which begin on Saturday.

Teammate Usheoritse Itsekiri ran 10. 46 in Heat 2 Round 1 to finish bottom of the table and did not qualify for semi finals.

Meanwhile, Africa’s second fastest man Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguenor opted out of the 100m race to focus on the 200m, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria said via it’s twitter handle.