As part of activities to commemorate World Charity Day, Eko Centennial Lions Club has donated clothes, foodstuff, toiletries and other items to inmates of the Lagos State Rehabilitation and Training Centre, Owutu, Ikorodu, a fortnight ago.

The gesture, according to the club’s president, Mr. Monsuru Yinusa, was to support the state government in making life more abundant for the inmates, and as part of the club’s benevolence to the poor and the needy to commemorate the World Charity Day, an international day observed annually on September 5, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Yinusa said: “The items we brought are our humble effort to support the state government in the running of this centre. It is our way of expressing our support to the government and helping the less-privileged in the society. Whenever there is a need there must be a Lions Club.”