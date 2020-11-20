Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has urged children forced out of their schools by insurgency and taking temporary shelters at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the three northeast states not to be despair about the future of their education.

UNICEF Field Officer in Borno, Mr Maulid Warfa gave the charge while addressing some IDPs children on Friday during an event organised by the fund to mark the 2020 World Children’s Day.

Warfa recalled an emotional story of his life as an IDP child in Somalia, an east African country where he lived at an IDPs camp after being forced out of school by insurgents. A victim of violence and kidnap, he said the road to his education initially appeared gloomy but he kept his hope alive. He urged the children not to lose hope.

“Just like you children, I grew up in an IDPs camp in southern Somalia. I was only nine (9) years at that time. Like you, I have lost families and friends to insurgency. I have been ambushed, I have been kidnapped before. I know the feeling of hunger and lack of furniture in classroom,” he recounted.

He said he did not give up his idea and determination to get education despite all the odds. He said the obstacle rather propelled to move forward.

The field officer said COVID-19 pandemic complicated the out-of-school plight of the IDPs children in the three northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as protected closure of schools and almost halt the education of the IDPs children at the camps for displaced persons.

He said UNICEF with collaboration from partners, was supporting over one million children in remote learning on radio and television in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

“In Borno, 685, 000 children including those attending Islamiyya and Tsangaya centres, are being supported with remote learning,” he disclosed.

Borno Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo congratulate the children. She urged them to see themselves as future leaders even as she assured of the support of the government to the children and women.

Some of the children that spoke during the event canvassed for the introduction of vocational skills in primary and secondary schools. They said the skill acquired would assist them to be self-reliance to support their education. They also asked for the continuation of palliatives to the poor even after COVID-19.

Two physically challenged among them asked for special consideration in the provision of hand washing machine and toilets in schools.