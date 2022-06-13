By Ngozi Nwoke

Valency Agro Nigeria Limited has unveiled a world-class industrial park in Oyo State. The cutting-edge park was formally inaugurated by Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain, chairman of Valency Group, on June 2, 2022, with representatives of traditional rulers of the host community, the financial partners of Valency and other stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the function, Jain noted that the landmark project was a demonstration of Valency’s commitment to Nigeria’s development in the manufacturing sector and across the entire agriculture value chain, promising that the industrial park would grow together with the host community.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The chairman pointed out that Valency had a very strong team in Nigeria, while mentioning that he would be leaving a huge burden on their shoulders, trusting that they would deliver on the company’s promise.

“The inauguration of this industrial park is a memorable moment for all of us and is also a very important milestone for us as a group. More importantly, it demonstrates to Nigeria that our investment will be continuing in this country. This is also part of our value addition to the agricultural produce and export balance of Nigeria. We will keep supporting everyone around our host community in the best possible ways,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Sumit Jain, group CEO at Valency, described the project as an enormous feat that wuld create wealth and better wellbeing for the company and Nigerians, with opportunities for growth.

“Valency Industrial Park (VIP) is an enormous feat for our great company, Valency Agro Nigeria Limited. We are grateful to be honored by the presence of our chairman, Praveen Kumar Jain, who is always delighted to identify with Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“We have built a world-class company, one that creates wealth and wellbeing, with opportunities for growth and development for all our stakeholders. I hope that your partnership with us is rewarding, challenging, and exciting,” he said.

The CEO revealed that the industrial park was designed to meet organisational goals and as such would have various operations like warehousing for all commodities and processing facilities for future projects.

“With the opening of this park and its operations, our goals are promoting made-in-Nigeria products, catering for the needs of Nigerian farmers by providing high-quality agric inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and agrochemicals, contributing our quota in feeding the nation, and creating more job opportunities for the surrounding communities.

“Having recognized that our people are our strength, I implore you all to put in your best as always and make this park the world’s best,” Jain said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .