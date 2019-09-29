Ampak Nigeria Limited (ANL), a leading environmental consultancy company in Nigeria commemorated the 2019 World Cleanup Day on the Saturday, September 21, 2019 in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

This was achieved by engaging people in sensitization on the importance of imbibing good environmental management practices and subsequently cleaning up Otunba Jobi Fele Way in Alausa, Lagos State.

Highlighting the company’s commitment towards waste management practices, the Executive Director of Ampak Nigeria Limited – Mrs. Kemi Ajakaiye, in her opening address to volunteers and participants present at the event emphasized that waste collection and disposal is just one fraction of the enormous yet crucial responsibility of managing the environment.

According to her, waste management should be targeted at ensuring resource efficiency through the application of sustainable solutions that minimize waste generation, while maximizing opportunities for reuse, recycling and regeneration of resources.

Mrs. Kemi Ajakaiye commended the management of LAWMA, who graced the event with fifteen (15) representatives, for their relentless efforts in working towards a cleaner and healthier Lagos and presented LAWMA with cleaning tools (rakes, scrubbing brushes, hand-gloves, nose mask and trash bags) as a gesture to support their efforts.

The cleanup exercise is specifically driven by three of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Good Health and Well Being (Goal 3); Clean Water and Sanitation (Goal 6) and Sustainable Cities and Communities (Goal11).