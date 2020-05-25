Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, has urged journalists and media practitioners to focus more on stories that will promote harmony, unity and peace.

He equally charged them to shun all forms of bigotry, discrimination and exploitation with the use of the media, which, according to him, may lead to coarse and destruction.

Odetoyinbo gave the charge in Abeokuta, yesterday, in his message on the 54th World Communications Day.

“Media practitioners should focus more on stories that build up, not tear down; stories that help us rediscover our roots and the strength needed to move forward together,” the cleric said.

He pointed out that the World Communications Day was set aside to celebrate the progress and achievements of the communication media and focus on how it can be annexed to promote the gospel, peace and harmony in the world.

“Our stories should not be different; we cannot but weave it around love and the life of Jesus the Son of God.

“We should tell more of these stories of hope and solace, of sharing and love, stories that reminds us of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection to save the world.

“In every of our experiences, God always have a good story for us. One of our good stories in the experience of COVID-19, is the opportunity given to the family (domestic church) to flourish, many families can share from their rich encounters of Jesus in their homes,” he said.

The bishop, however, lauded the media practitioners for their tireless efforts in ensuring that all are well informed and carried along in the fight against the coronavirus, portraying the good sides of the experience, in the care and concern of the government and families.

“Our story before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic was characterised by ingratitude and wastefulness, we exploited the earth and all its resources, we devalued human life and made a cheap commodity of it, our stories was not all good but it can be better,” Odetoyinbo said.

He, therefore, urged media practitioners to tell stories of love, reach out to someone.