Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Marie Stopes International, Nigeria , said on Friday, that, through its routine family planning campaign across states in Nigeria between January and June, no fewer than 7,516 estimated maternal deaths was averted, while 37,475 estimated child deaths was also prevented.

It added that no fewer than 1,279,924 persons across Nigeria used a family planning method provided through one of its service delivery channels which led to the prevention of 1,503,457 unintended pregnancies and 529,577 estimated unsafe abortion.

It was glad that its services which covers comprehensive sexual relationships and health services has enabled women all over Nigeria to make informed choices as regards their reproductive health future.

Ogechi Onuoha, Head, Marketing and Communications, who disclosed the information at a presentation to herald the 2020 World Contraception Day, in Abuja, insisted that children are by choice and not by chance, hence the need for partners to openly and sincerely discuss the issue of birth control options.

She said the essence of the World Contraception Day was to improve awareness of contraception and also enable people, particularly adult and people to adolescent age to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health, thereby saving the lives of future generations.

Country Director, Love Matters, Alu Azege, in his submissions, stressed the need for adequate information about the issues of child birth control, insisting that Nigeria will be better for it if all stakeholders join the campaign. “Young people must know that sex has been demonized enough,” he said.

He added: “As we continue to focus on issues of love, sex and relationships, our message to every Nigerian youth who finds it difficult to initiate conversations about contraception is to know that they need to be opened about it in order to remain safe.

“I am excited that we are educating our youth and encouraging a discussion about contraception among them, and this is evident in our regular conversations nowadays.

“With so many birth control options available, choosing a most suitable method can be discouraging for many young Nigerians, hence the need for the support and guidance of medical practitioners in this quest for knowledge of contraception.”

He, thus encouraged youths to get the contraception facts and ask their healthcare provider which contraception is the best for them.