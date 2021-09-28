Nasarawa state government has said it is encouraging indigenes of the state to avoid not prepared pregnancy and embraced family planning as they joined other states in the country and the world to mark the 2021 World Contraception Day.

Briefing media men on Monday in Lafia, the Permanent Secretary ministry of Health, Dr. Janet Angbazo, disclosed that the ministry was is making efforts to ensure the accessibilty to modem contraception.

Dr. Janet also said that “the state government had launched a four year family planning costed Implementation plan which is aimed at benefiting residents of the state who embrace the intervention scheme.”

She further stated that the state government however, recognized the need to ensure access to modern contraception which is one of the key factor that would reduce the high rate of maternal mortality rate in the state

In her words, “Earlier this year, the state launched the 4-year Family Planning and PPFP Costed Implementation Plan. We have also revised the Task Shifting Task Sharing Policy, thus strengthening the efforts at ensuring that lower cadre health workers can provide family planning services which will in turn will increase access to the services in all nooks and crannies of the state.” she stated.

“In addition, the state has also inaugurated the Interfaith Forum on childbirth spacing (CBS). The Interfaith Forum consists of both Christians and Islamic leaders who are working together to promote family planning/CBS in Nasarawa State”, she added.

The permanent secretary therefore called on stakeholders, media practioners, , religious leaders, service providers, men and youths to work together towards actualising the goal of family planning services in the 13 local government areas of the state.

“the state government is making plans to embark on sensisation across communities and villages in the state to ensure the right message of family planning get to the people and they would access the services provided.”