Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal have been drawn against hosts Qatar in Group A while Ghana will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

The AFCON champions’ group also consists of Netherlands and Ecuador in a difficult task for Senegal.

Senegal booked their place into the 2022 tournament with a penalty shootout win over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in a repeat of the AFCON final.

Senegal’s opening match at the World Cup will be against Netherlands.

Ghana also face a difficult task in meeting Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Tunisia have been drawn with reigning world champions France, Denmark and United Arab Emirates or Australia or Peru in Group D.

Elsewhere, Morocco face a tough group against Canada, Belgium and Croatia in Group F.

Cameroon also face a tough task after being drawn against Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in Group G.

