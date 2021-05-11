The draws for the FIFA U17 and U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers alongside African Women’s Cup Of Nations qualifiers were conducted yesterday afternoon and it was a tough draw for Nigeria Women teams, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The draw for the U-17 were first conducted and Nigeria’s team Flamingoes was drawn bye in the first and second round due to its exploits in the past editions of the competition.

But in the 3rd round Nigeria was drawn to face the winners between Egypt and Guinea Bissau after both countries might have played themselves in the 2nd round, the match is fixed for mid June 2022.

There is no much difference in the draw for the women U-20 as Nigeria’s Falconets were drawn to face the winners between Egypt and Congo in the 3rd round after one of the team (Egypt and Congo) might have knocked out either of them.

India will host the 2022 edition of the Women U-17 while Costa Rica will host the U20 edition