Former Black Stars of Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has said that the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage match with Uruguay as the most crucial tornament for the Black Star.

According to him, “everyone in Ghana is waiting for the game against Uruguay because of what happened in 2010. We feel like it is our opportunity to get a revenge.” Gyan told talksport and online sports radio.

Ghana were on the verge of history in 2010 – becoming the first African team to reach the semi final of a senior World Cup, before Luis Suarez struck. A header from a free kick in the stoppage time, headed for the back of the net was delibrately handled on the goal line by Suarez, and although he got sent off, Gyan failed to convert the resulting spot-kick before Uruguay triumphed on penalites.

While Suarez is still active and will most definitely feature against Ghana, Gyan will not feature for Black Star and will only participate in the World Cup as a spectator.