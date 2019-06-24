An Ebonyi-based pastor, Simeon Ononogbu, has blamed the failed prediction that the Super Falcons would reach the semi-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on ‘deceitful’ spirit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Ononogbu, a self-acclaimed forecaster, predicted in an interview that the Falcons would reach the semi-final of the tournament, while the host, France would place fifth.

The former secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi branch, sought the understanding of Nigerians on the failed prophecy, noting that he would be more careful in future prophecies.

“It is a pity that the prediction on the Falcons failed, which means that it was not a revelation from God. We have so many spirits that can deceive people and if we are not careful, we will make mistakes such as this.”

He said several spirits abound, which look like God’s spirit and deceive men of God.

“The bible says some spirits, at times, transform into angels of light to talk to us. We have ‘fallen’ spirits that deceive the children of God because we are humans,” he said.

Ononogbu, however, revealed that the prophecy on the Falcons could also have failed because he failed to interpret the revelation properly.

“At times when we don’t interpret properly, we will have problems and this can also be seen as a wrong interpretation.”

He, however, insisted that in spite of the failed prophesy, the revelation of France placing fifth in the tournament still stands because it is from God.

“This particular interpretation was clearer than that of the Falcons and we should wait till the end of the competition for its fulfilment.”

He urged Nigerians not to judge him with the failed prophesy as he had correctly made eight-significant prophecies which were fulfilled.

“I earlier predicted the visit of Rev Uma Ukpai to Ebonyi and those who refused to heed the directive on the venue saw the number of people that died,” he said.