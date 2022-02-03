MTN Nigeria, the official communications partners of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is confident that the Super Eagles will clinch the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket, even as the telecom giants applauded the team on their efforts at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola, reminded that the World Cup qualification is of paramount importance to Nigerians and reiterated the brand’s readiness to support the Super Eagles fly past the Black Stars of Ghana.

“We have a World Cup to prepare for, and we will support the Super Eagles all the way. We applaud the Super Eagles for putting up inspiring performance at the Nations Cup, the team did their absolute best and we are proud of them.”

Last year, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million-naira partnership deal with the NFF and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other national teams.

According to Toriola, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians.”

In the spirit of providing exciting football experience for Nigerians, MTN Nigeria will continue its partnership with 140 viewing centers across the company allowing Nigerians to experience the passion of the sport with fans.