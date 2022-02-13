The GFA has not hidden their desire to hand the latter the job, but leading members of the Government of Ghana believe Hughton is the best man.

“My last conversation with the [GFA] president [Kurt Okraku] was that the talks [with Otto Addo for a possible takeover of the Black Stars] have been positive, but it comes with certain conditions as well,” Twum had told Joy FM.

“Yes, the FA appoints, but the government takes care of the expenses and what have you, so you need to come back and engage the government and see if you would be at par in terms of decision making. From there you can progress. I don’t know about any such decision [regarding Chris Houghton’s appointment].

“These are things we read in the media every day. You wake up to stories in the press that the government is trying to impose a coach on the FA – I don’t remember sitting in any such meeting since our last meeting with the minister for sports which called for the dismissal of the technical team and also the dismissal of the management committee: that has been our last engagement as a body.

“The ExCo [GFA Executive Committee] takes responsibility for such decisions, they have the powers of appointment so they will need to convene a meeting.”