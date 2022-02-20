By Joe Apu

Ghana in an effort to boost her chances of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun search for players that would execute the games as Black Stars interim Coach, Atto Addo is making contacts to inject new players into the team.

Sportsvillagesquare.com credits GhanaGuardian publication as revealing this plan yesterday for the two-leg encounters billed for March.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Addo is contemplating some fresh faces. Consequently, the Borussia Dortmund Assistant coach is set to hand call ups to three players who have been exiled from the Black Stars for varied reasons.

The likes of Alfred Duncan, Jeffrey Schlupp and Kingsley Sarfo are reportedly on the radar of the former Ghana defender for the Nigeria clash.

Alfred Duncan has been an ever present for Fiorentina having made 20 appearances and scoring a goal while Jeffrey Schlupp’s Crystal Palace career has been a start stop with injuries limiting him.

Kingsley Sarfo has rediscovered his love for football in Cyprus with Apoel Nicosia on loan from Appolon Nicosia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 24th March 2022 before playing Nigeria three days later.

Meanwhile, Ajax and Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has reiterated that he is fit and ready to return to full action.

The 21-year-old has been out of action since November 2021.

Kudus suffered a rib injury during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium. The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder however returned to action in Ajax’s 5-0 win over FC Twente last weekend.

Speaking to the club’s media, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate reiterated that he has been unlucky but feels fit and ready to play.

“I played 45 minutes for Jong Ajax the last time, 60 minutes and getting some minutes in the first team as well, so now I feel 100% fine,” he said.