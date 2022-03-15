The Ghana Football Association and National Sports Authority in the country face a race against time to get the Cape Coast Stadium ready for their clash against Nigeria.

However, if indications coming from Ghana are anything to consider, the Black Stars may have to wait to know if they’ll host Nigeria at home or in any of three other options given by FIFA.

Ghana made moves to FIFA about possibilities of switching grounds for the first leg of the encounter, as they proposed playing at the Baba Yara Stadium, following the issues encountered at the Cape Coast Stadium. The stadium had been put in a state unfit to host a match of international repute after the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day on March 6.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The NSA in Ghana had revealed work started on the pitch last week to get it ready for Nigeria’s visit but recent realities suggest the pitch may not be ready for use before March 25.

A CAF inspection officer, believed to be a Ugandan, according to Joy Sports, was in Ghana to check the Baba Yara Stadium and passed it fit for use but FIFA’s extant rules and regulations may make such possibilities dire.

Baba Yara Stadium was not submitted to FIFA as a possible venue for the fixture, a move that should have been made, by the dictates of the rules, 90 days before kickoff. Ghana may however enjoy FIFA’s discretion to approve the stadium for use but in the absence of a positive response from the football governing body, Ghana may be forced to play their home World Cup Playoffs match in Cameroon, Benin or Morocco.

While Benin and Cameroon are closer to the country, Morocco has better pitches and has been used many times as a substitute for countries whose grounds are not fit to host international games.