By Joe Apu

The countdown to the two-leg play-off between Nigeria and Ghana is 19 days away for a ticket to the 2022 World Cup later in the year but Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi is said to be worried about Ghana’s threat later this month according to footballghana.com.

According to the Leicester City midfielder, it will mean a lot for Nigeria to secure a World Cup ticket but noted Ghana will not be an easy side.

“It will mean a lot for us to go back to the World Cup,” he said.

“But Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Ndidi, who plies his trade in England for Leicester City was named in the 32-man provisional squad for the crucial game against Ghana.

However, Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo believes his side has got enough squad and a technical team capable of securing a World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana.

The 32-year-old, who sees his absence at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as a disappointment is keen to help the three-time African champions secure a fourth consecutive appearance at the mundial.

“It’s always a great opportunity to represent Nigeria and the ambition now is to help our country get the ticket against a very tough Ghana team,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

“It was a big disappointment not to play at Afcon but that is in the past because this is another chance for me.