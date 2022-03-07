Odion Ighalo has said he is not disturbed critics have questioned his comeback to the Super Eagles even when younger strikers are scoring goals in Europe.

Ighalo has been named on a provisional squad for World Cup playoffs against Ghana later this month after his Saudi Arabian club, Al Shabab blocked him from the recent AFCON in Cameroon.

Younger strikers like Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar are doing the business in front of goal in top European leagues, while 32-year-old Ighalo is winding down his career in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo has insisted he has been a professional for over 17 years and so will not be concerned with what critics say about him.

“I don’t pay attention to that. Everything they are saying is their own cup of tea,” he told ESPN.

“At my age, I just signed to a new team (Al Hilal). This is my 11th team in my professional career.

“I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my country and give my 100%.

“As long as I come out from every game satisfied with my performance – whether it is a win, loss or draw – then that’s it.

“I’m a professional footballer. That’s what I’ve been doing for 17, 18 years, so why would I be worried about what people say?”