Ghana duo, Baba Rahman and Kamaldeen Sulemana, could miss out on the World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.

The two players have sustained injuries and were missing in action for their respective teams last weekend.

Baba Rahman sustained a thigh injury during Reading’s 3-2 win over Preston North End in the Championship on February 19 this year.

He has since been sidelined and was not in action for the Royals as they lost 1-0 to Millwall on Saturday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana’s injury could also see him miss the doubleheader that has been confirmed by Rennes coach, Bruno Génésio.

“No, it’s not a blow, he has what is called isthmic lysis. I’m not a doctor so I’m not going to go into details but it’s a small crack in a vertebra in the back.

“It’s quite annoying. We don’t know too much (for the duration of unavailability) but it can take time”, Genesio gave an update on the injury situation of the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, Baba Iddrisu is back from injury and played in Mallorca’s 3-2 defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday in the La Liga.

Iddrisu sustained a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations and had not played for the club on his return.

His return is a boost to the Black Stars ahead of the crucial encounter against their West African neighbours.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the doubleheader.

Ghana will be without captain Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh for the game due to suspension.