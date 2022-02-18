By Joe Apu

Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen has admitted that Ghana’s Black Stars will come out strong against Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but insists that Nigeria will seal through.

While not underrating the Black Stars, Coach Eguavoen says that the only problem he would have ahead of the games is the ream selection because of the array of stars available to Nigeria.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Eguavoen told soccernet.ng that the professionalism and quality shown by the Eagles stars give him the confidence that Ghana is beatable.

“I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon and I feel privileged to lead the group,” Eguavoen said after meeting with some of the Super Eagles players on Tuesday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We have two tough games against Ghana next month, but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb. We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup playoff.”

For the crunch World Cup qualifier, Eguavoen will count on the technical sagacity of ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke, as the former Barcelona winger has been named the Super Eagles chief coach.

The Ghanaians seek to return to the Mundial after missing the last edition in Russia. But the Black Stars did their reputation no good at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where they failed to advance past the group stage after recording no win in three games.