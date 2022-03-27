By Joe Apu

Black Stars’ head coach, Otto Addo, claims Nigeria would be under a lot of pressure when they play Ghana in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier.

On Friday, Ghana and Nigeria battled at the Baba Yara Stadium in the opening leg, which finished 0-0.

Otto Addo, speaking at the post-match news conference, stated that the outcomes of the first leg will put pressure on Nigeria to perform in front of their fans in Abuja.

“The Nigerians saw we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up. They have high quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot,” he told the media.

However, Nigeria head coach Augustine Eguavoen says he is happy with the draw against their West African rivals Ghana.

“Ghana team is not a team you can brush aside with one arm because they are a very good team. I have followed Ghana nearly all my entire career,” Eguavoen said on MX 24 Ghana.

“The performance they put on today was expected, [but] I would like to congratulate my boys, they were able to soak up the pressure and took control of the game in the second-half

“Again you know Ghana yes they were on top of their game, but they didn’t have any clear cut chances. But we had two clear cut chances. We should have won, but a draw I think we are okay.”