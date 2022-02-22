The Confederation of African Football yesterday notified the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana would now take place on new dates.

The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday March 25, starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria. It was earlier to be played on Thursday March 24.

As against the earlier date of Sunday March 27, the return match between both fierce rivals will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday March 29, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.

