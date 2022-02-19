Former Ghana World Cup star, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted next month’s crucial World Cup playoffs between the Black Stars and archrivals Super Eagles could go either way.

Gyan said the tie is difficult to predict because of the long-standing rivalry between the two West African countries.

“Ghana and Nigeria are rivals, you cannot predict,” the striker told TV3.

“Anybody can win, so we just have to stay focus and do what they have to do on the field.”

Gyan last played for the Black Stars three years ago and will rally total support for the Black Stars.

“Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite,” he said.

“When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country.”

Incidentally, Gyan was the match winner for Ghana when both teams clashed at the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

Ghana will host Nigeria on March 24 in Cape Coast with the return leg three days later in Abuja with the overall winners marching on to the World Cup in Qatar in November.