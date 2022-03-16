Nigeria’s Super Eagles are expected to arrive in Ghana on March 23 for the crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against the Black Stars, Footballghana.com can exclusively confirm.

Nigeria will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 in the first leg before the return leg game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

Austin Eguavoen, having named his squad for the games, will arrive in the country on Wednesday before the game on Friday.

Footbalghana.com can authoritatively confirm that 23 players will make the trip to Ghana with a chartered flight.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars after a disappointing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] campaign in Cameroon are seeking to make amends against their rivals.

And having failed to play in the last edition in Russia, the four-time African champions are seeking to play in the global showpiece for the fourth time.