Super Eagles stars, Chidozie Awaziem and Victor Osimhen have promised the team will shine to go through to the 2022 World Cup after they barely scraped through to reach the final playoffs at the expense of lowly Cape Verde.

The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw in Lagos by closest rivals to advance from Group C to the World Cup playoffs in March.

“We hope to improve in our game by the playoffs so as to qualify for the World Cup,” vowed Turkey-based defender Awaziem.

“We will certainly do better in the next round.”

Osimhen, who opened the scoring for Nigeria in the first minute against Cape Verde Tuesday, said the target now is to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

“It was important we made this first big step,” he said.

“With the quality of the players we have, we go on to get to the World Cup.”

Embattled coach Gernot Rohr has also demanded improvements in the team.

“We have to be more effective in attack and also play quicker from behind,” he noted.

“After the group stage we can be optimistic, the team will get better and better.”

