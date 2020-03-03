Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets will set up camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as from today ahead of their 2020 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against their counterparts from Burkina Faso this month.

The first leg of the second round qualifying fixture will take place at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday, March 21, with the return leg a week later at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Two-time World Cup runners-up, Nigeria had participated at every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 18 years ago. This year’s finals would be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

At the weekend, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) approved the appointment of Coach Moses Adukwu as 1st assistant coach, with Bilikisu Tijani as 2nd assistant and Audu Yahaya as goalkeepers’ trainer of the team.