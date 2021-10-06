Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho have arrived at the Lagos camp of the Super Eagles to bring to 21 the players available for the crucial World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic in the coming days.

Osimhen flew in from Italy, where he helped Napoli maintain their grip at the top of the Italian Serie A table with a brilliant 2-1 victory at Fiorentina on Sunday.

The former Lille ace is in the best form of his life, notching four goals in six league games and attracting praises from all corners of Italy for his excellent performances.

Iheanacho also arrived in Nigeria in top shape, with the former Manchester City ace grabbing his first Premier League goal of the campaign at the weekend.

At the last count, 21 players are in the Super Eagles camp, including Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo and Cypriots-based duo of Shehu Abdullahi and Francis Uzoho, who arrived on Tuesday.

Those who got to camp earlier are CSKA Moscow dazzler Ejuke Chidera, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Genk goal poacher Onuachu Paul, Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu, and Germany-based duo of Kevin Akpoguma and Jamilu Collins.

Others include Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, new invitee Taiwo Awoniyi, vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, and Rangers trio Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, and Calvin Bassey.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Torino’s Ola Aina have both reported to camp.

Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper Maduka Okoye and Nantes ace Simon Moses are still being awaited.

