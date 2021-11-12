By Bolaji Okunola

Liberia head coach Peter Butler says his side will give their best against Nigeria in Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Coach Butler and his boys, who have been deprived of playing on home soil, are currently maintaining the bottom spot on the Group C log. The team aiming to create an upset will take on the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

Speaking to press men ahead of the crucial encounter, the Lone Stars gaffer hinted that his lads will remain focused despite playing away from home. Speaking further, Butler whose team lost to the Eagles in Lagos during the match day one outing of the qualifying series also hinted that all hands are on deck to avenge the early loss witnessed during the first leg.

“We are not scared of playing away from home. We have two more days to go. Although, playing away from home will certainly have an effect but even if Nigeria decides to play away from home, it will certainly have an effect on them too.

“I think from my perspective, we have a lot to do. My problem is to blend my team to play beautiful football, good discipline and other meaningful things.

We need to add a lot of professionalism playing against Nigeria. Although the gap is wide, we have six points separating us but that won’t stop us from proving a point,’ he emphasised.

Coach Gernot Rohr tutored team is currently leading the log with nine points from four outings.

The team is billed to pick the final round ticket of the qualifying series should they emerge victorious in Morocco.

