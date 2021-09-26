By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is expected to announce his World Cup team that will play Central African Republic (CAR) this week.

However, Samuel Chukwueze’s lack of match fitness is said to be giving the gaffer a lot of concern, falling the forward’s inability to play a match since May this year.

Chukwueze is one of the first names on Rohr’s roster but his lack of match fitness changes that situation as he is unlikely to be in tip-top condition heading into the World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has not played competitively for the Yellow Submarine since suffering an injury in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal clash against Arsenal in May.

Rohr is expected to announce his squad list for the back-to-back matches against Central African Republic before the end of this month.

He is therefore facing a big selection decision ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and it has to do with Samuel Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles manager will be delighted with news that Chukwueze resumed full training at Villarreal this week.

