Saudi Arabia have defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the opening game of their World Cup campaign in what is arguably one of the greatest sporting upsets in history.

The Gulf state is currently ranked a lowly 51st in the world behind hosts Qatar and came into the tournament with low expectations in a group with Argentina, who were tipped by many to challenge for ultimate glory.

But in a truly stunning turn of events, the underdogs sent the team ranked number three in the world crashing to the bottom of Group C with a stellar 2-1 victory.