Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has charged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour unions to help non-members, especially the hardworking citizens, to live meaningful lives.

Bagudu stated this while speaking at the world day for decent -work, held in Birnin Kebbi organised by Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC).

The Governor informed the labour that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed CBN to design a programme that would enable civil servants across the country to benefits a lot even when they retired from the service.

Charging the labour on the welfare of other citizens, Bagudu said: ‘There are millions of hardworking Nigerians who need support. Like Tipper’s drivers, fishermen and pastoralists. You can help them so that they can start making money to lives a better life,’ he said.

Bagudu also remind the labour that due to technology advancement, COVID 19 pandemic, mode of working, meetings have changed as many workers have lost their jobs too.

‘Before February 2020, most of us didn’t participate in virtual meetings, but now we are participating in virtual meetings. All of us, including NLC, governments should be conversant with these changes and think what needs to be done.’

Earlier, the State Chairman of NLC, Umar Halidu Alhassan, commended the state government for promptly paying of salaries of civil servants, creating an enabling environment for the private sector and investors to strive and stabilising of power supply in the state.

‘We are all living witness to the springing up of private companies like Wacot, Labana, Lolo Rice Mills and many private schools under this administration. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic, you didn’t downsize workers.’

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Acting Head of Service, Alhaji S Bena, also noted that, in spite of the pandemic, the state government did not retrench workers. He urged workers to be more dedicated to their duties.

