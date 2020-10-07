As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Decent Work Day, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has been commended for prompt payment of salaries.

Comrade John Ndiomu, the Chairman NLC Bayelsa chapter made the commendation during this year’s celebration with the theme: “A New Social Decent Contract for Recovery and Resilience” on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

The every Oct. 7 is set aside to celebrate the event, which started in 2008.

Ndiomu said the mobilisation was fundamental because it was targeted at government and other employers of labour to prioritise security, social network and viable economic growth.

“To realise decent work, every policy maker and employer of labour should act in such a manner that the well-being of the people be taken first before any other consideration.

“Emphasis should be on the promotion of a living minimum wage, pay rise, reliable security and social network for all workers and citizens in Bayelsa and the country at large.

“We need to discover new courses to recover and rebound from sufferings and loses associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, climatic and other natural disasters that have grossly affected mankind.

“Happily, our courageous and understanding Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, alias “Miracle Governor” has already set the pace,” he said.

He commended the Secretary to State Government, Mr Kombowei Benson, for the provision of unified electricity supply at the state Secretariat.

The NLC chairman called on the public and private sectors of labour to look into the following challenges; provision of potable water supply in the work place.

Others are provision of good sanitary conveniences in work place, security in the waterways, provision of working tools in work place and training and re-training of workers in both public and private sectors.

He urged all workers in Bayelsa both in public and private sectors to work closely with the current administration to sustain its goals and objectives. (NAN)