As the World marks the 2019 day of Diabetes, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, a former lawmaker in the National Assembly, has led thousands of residents in Ikom local government area of Cross River on a walk to create awareness on the dangers of the disease.

Owan-Enoh, who is the founder of the ‘John Owan-Enoh Diabetes Foundation’, established in 2016, said the awareness had drawn the attention of people over the years to the scourge of diabetes.

He said that the Foundation was established out of humanity with a view to show concern for human beings.

According to him, the awareness campaign had made people more conscious and alert on the need for regular check-ups and more life changes in line with the 2019 theme ‘The Family and Diabetes’.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that the Foundation is a total concern for diabetes, adding that since inception, over 66 cases of diabetes had been supported financially for medical treatment including the purchase of drugs.

“As a person, I am fulfilled that the reason for this awareness campaign through the John Owan-Enoh Diabetes Foundation is purely for humanity.

“That same reason that drove me into politics to show concern for human beings and the concern of value we continue to add for our people is the objective behind the Foundation.

“The Foundation is operational in all the local government areas in Cross River Central and also, the Foundation has created health clubs in 10 secondary schools in Central.

“In the nearest future, we are hoping to become state-wide and nation wide. That is how far we are going because we are getting bigger daily,” he said.

According to him, in the United Kingdom, 5,000 cases of diabetes are recorded daily, adding that he has seen people suffering from diabetes been devastated and ravaged.

He said that since the setting up of the Foundation, it has become more imperative to enlighten the people on healthy living.

Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Patrick Iwara, said that the Foundation had created the impact of awareness on diabetes management and treatment.

“Our walk is symbolic; one of the things we need in our lives is exercise, hence we have designed this walk as a way to walk out diabetes,.

“Since inception, the Foundation was established with capable qualified professionals and the outcome has been very successful” he said.

NAN reports that the participants were fully kitted on white t-shirt and face caps with the inscription “Walk Out Diabetes With Sen. Owan-Enoh.