From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As the world marks World Diabetes Day, the Senior Registrar of Family Medicine at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia, Dr Nwanevu Andrew, has said the rate of people living with diabetes in Nasarawa is alarming.

Dr Andrew disclosed this on Monday to Daily Sun, explaining the rise of diabetes in the state.

He explained that genetic history, hypertensive patients and an unhealthy lifestyle, among other factors, are major causes of diabetes.

He noted that the disease, if not well managed, can lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation; adding that a healthy diet, physical activities and avoiding the use of tobacco can prevent or control complications of the disease.

The medical professional urged the state government to develop policies for prevention, treatment and care of diabetes while calling on the general public to engage in periodic check-ups of their sugar level to prevent or control the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that more than 19 million people are currently living with diabetes, with the number expected to grow to a 47million by 2025.

On the theme for this year World Diabetes Day, “Access to diabetes care”, the WHO had tasked governments in Africa to invest more funds in the prevention and management of the disease.

