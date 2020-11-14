The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the Global Diabetes Compact, a comprehensive and inclusive approach to support countries in implementing effective programmes for the prevention and management of diabetes.

WHO gave the announcement in a statement posted on its website to commemorate the World Diabetes Day, globally celebrated on Nov. 14.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces.

“WHO is announcing the Global Diabetes Compact, a comprehensive and inclusive approach to support countries in implementing effective programmes for the prevention and management of diabetes.

“The Compact will bring together in one package all WHO materials available for the prevention and management of diabetes, both existing and new.

“On the prevention side, particular focus will be given to reducing obesity, especially among young people.

“On the treatment side, emphasis will be on improving access to diabetes medicines and technologies, in particular in low- and middle-income countries.

“Key to the success of the Compact will be alignment and united action across all sectors ̶ public, private and philanthropic,’’ it stated.

According to the UN health agency, this year’s World Diabetes Day falls during a global pandemic which has already taken the lives of well over a million people.

“People with diabetes are paying a particularly high price.

“Not only do they have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death when infected, but many are having difficulty accessing the treatment they need due to disruptions to essential health services.

“The pandemic has exacerbated a situation that was already extremely concerning.

“WHO estimates that six per cent of the world’s population has diabetes.

“The total number today is four times what it was in 1980. What’s more, the number is rising most rapidly in low-and-middle-income countries, which are the least well-equipped to provide treatment.’’

WHO stated that the gravity of the situation demanded a strong, united response from all organisations working in the areas of monitoring, prevention and treatment of diabetes.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2020 is “The Nurse and Diabetes”(NAN)