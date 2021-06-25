Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry, (CADAM),has called on the National Drug Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA),to develop a more strategic approach in order to curb drug menace, as Nigeria join the world to mark the International Drug Day,on June 26,2021.

The Director General of the foundation,a medical practitioner, Dr Dokun Adedeji said the agency need to look beyond the obnoxious way, it engages to unravel drug criminality in the country,as those in the illicit drug business have device new tactics to transport illicit drug and the consumption rate has increase.

Dr. Adedeji stated that most food and beverages sold to school kids are now being lace, as the society need to wake up from their slumber, revealing the daily increased on demand rate and its need of an urgent approach to canter the spread among youths.

He said that since President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA in January, 2021, there had been some progress, recorded in the agency that has gained public appreciation in Nigeria.

” Despite this impressive progress recorded by the agency,the supply of drug has taken another turn as more tricky measures are been adopted by the drug peddlers to destroy our youths.

“Nigeria is on the brink of an epidemic as far as substance abuse is concerned, a lot of collaboration is needed to curb this prevailing menace that is damaging the future of our teeming youths.

He hinted that the statistics available shows that the global prevalence average for substance use is 5.6 per cent whilst Nigeria’s prevalence rate is 14 per cent – almost triple of the global average.

An estimated 14.4% of the population in the nation, with ages of people between 15 and 64 years of age are involved with drugs.

Adedeji insisted that the need for youths to desist from drug abuse amongst other vices is important,as they need to stop the addiction,so the fight against illicit or substance abuse could yield more results

“CADAM is a non-governmental organization that caters for the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals who have overcome drug abuse in Lagos .