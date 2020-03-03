Dr Abiodun Olusesi, the Chief Consultant, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon, and Head of ENT Department, National Hospital Abuja (NHA) has urged government to subsidise the cost of cochlear implant for Nigerians who suffer from hearing loss.

A cochlear implant (CI) is a surgically implanted neuroprosthetic device to provide a person with moderate to profound sensorineural hearing loss a modified sense.

Olusesi made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja in commemoration of the International Day for Ear and Hearing.

He urged government to subsidise at least 25 per cent of the cost of cochlear implant to make the device affordable for Nigerians who suffer from hearing loss.

According to him, government should provide some percentage for cochlear implant to those who have hearing loss and want the technology.

He added that the present National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) did not cover any implant, which is not manufactured in Nigeria.

He explained “in the past 10 years, we screened not less than 120 people who require the use of hearing aid application such as cochlear implant.

“But the number of people who were able to raise funds and come for the cochlear implant at the National Hospital Abuja are less than 20, mostly from well-to-do families.

“This is because of its cost, as cochlear implant for just one ear is close to N6 millon.”

He said many families could not afford the rehabilitation option and that was why they chose to enrol their children in school for the deaf. (NAN)