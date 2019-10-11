Stakeholders in the poultry business on Friday in Abuja called on relevant authorities to ensure price regulation of egg in the country for affordability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call is coming against the backdrop of the World Egg Day, which was celebrated by Poultry Association of Nigeria and other stakeholders in the industry.

The theme of the 2019 World Egg Day is: “Egg protein for life”.

Mrs Fitimi Echu, the founder of Agrovet and Farms Ltd. said it was imperative for the Federal Government to regulate the prices of egg in the market.

She said that this would enable people to be able to afford it knowing the vital role egg played in the lives of children and adult.

She said that there was need for the stakeholders to come together and fashioned out the most productive way of managing the prices without affecting the populace.

According to her, there is need for us to create awareness to enable people buy and eat egg in order to curtail malnutrition.

Dr Boje Egboga, the Chief Executive Officer, Ojaba Vet said that egg remained an essential dietary partner to build protein and repair tissue.

She said that added that egg was an essential ingredient for making enzymes and hormone, adding that having an egg could help one stay and feel fuller.

According to her, egg may prevent the risk of breast cancer by 40 per cent based on scientific studies and can also prevent ageing of the skin.

Mr Tunde Ifemade, the Animal Health Director, Animal Care Services Consulate, Nigeria Ltd. said that eggs remained one of the most nutritious foods on the planet, which contained nutrients including vitamin A, B, D and E.

He said that egg was also significant because it would provide the building blocks during foetal development to contain the level of nutrients needed.

Mr Aina Ojisola, a Staff of Animal Care said that there was need for the government to encourage the regulation of prices of egg because of its significance.

He said that stakeholders must ensure that the prices were within the reach of the poor to forestall the menace of malnutrition. (NAN)