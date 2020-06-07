Chinenye Anuforo

As the world celebrated World Environment Day, the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company, has reaffirmed its commitment to support plastic recycling and other key environmental protection initiatives to help create a world without waste.

World Environment Day was founded by the United Nations Environment to promote worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. With the theme: ‘Time for Nature,’ this year’s event focused on essential infrastructure supporting life on earth and human development.

Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Onyemelukwe Nwamaka, said: “Bottles and cans shouldn’t harm our planet, and a litter-free world is possible. Companies like ours must be leaders. Consumers around the world care about our planet, and they want and expect companies to take action.