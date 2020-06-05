Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Lawyers Alert has called on government at all level to do all they can to prevent a reoccurrence of flooding in Benue State this year.

President of the group, Barr. Rommy Mom who stated this during an event to mark this year’s World Environment Day in Makurdi on Friday lamented the persistent flooding of residential areas in Makurdi which had become a yearly occurrence.

“We have watched Makurdi sink year after year. We have seen rooftops submerge in this town. Before September, we are going to see this circle again.

“The unfortunate aspect is that we have a government at all levels whom we have given the mandate to make life better for us. So, when people suffer devastating losses due to natural occurrences that could be preventable, we begin to wonder what is the essence of government.

Mom who expressed joy that Lawyers Alert is organizing the event World Environment Day themed ‘Time for Nature’, urged government to rise up to its responsibility by building good drainages to reduce the economic impact of flooding on the people.

On his part, a lecturer with the Benue State University (BSU), Dr. Bernard Tyubee who noted that flood disaster is one of the major threats to bio diversity commended Lawyers Alert for beaming its searchlight on the issue of flooding.

Also speaking, an Environmentalist, Patience Adaeje stressed the need for hands to be on deck to protect the environment for the good of all humans.

“We have only one planet earth and so it is our responsibility to protect the earth by being more mindful of our environment. If we want to live healthy, we must ensure our environment is healthy.”

An official with Lawyers Alert, Laz Ahangba who showed a documentary of some flooded areas in Makurdi said the project is about bringing to the fore the issue of flooding in Makurdi which happens every year.

“This is an area that had not been given adequate attention. The project is about documenting the issue of flooding so that the law makers can be able to see and begin to make laws in that regard,” Ahangba stated.