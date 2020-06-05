The Lions Club International, District 404A2 of Calabar, has donated items worth thousands of naira to the Ministry of Environment in Cross River, to commemorate the 2020 Environment Day with the theme: ‘Time for Nature’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items include: pairs of rain boots, hand gloves and rain coats of different sizes for environmental field workers.

Mr Anthony Doherty, who led other members of the club, said that the donation was part of their commitments toward a clean and green environment.

Doherty said that the club was concerned about the environment because it was part of its service areas.

“As the world marks the 2020 World Environment Day, we are here to donate these items as a way of supporting the efforts of the state government in environmental protection and sustainability.

“The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey and his team are doing a good work in returning the city of Calabar to its glorious days.

“The enviroment is one of Lion’s Club service areas; I want to assure you that we will always do our best in ensuring that the environment is protected and kept neat,” he said.

Responding, Mr Effiom Ene-Obong, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, thanked the club for always identifying with the ministry and supporting them to function optimally.

Effiom, who represented the Commissioner at the event, said Calabar was wearing a new look with various ongoing works to give the city a better facelift.

He explained that the state government in collaboration with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project was currently desilting the gutters with a view to averting flooding and erosion in Calabar metropolis.

According to him, the objective is to ensure that erosion flows freely into the channels whenever it rains.

“Also, the state government through the Ministry of Environment is remodelling major roundabouts and monuments in Calabar metropolis to further preserve and give them a new look.

“The Ministry has also embarked on the felling of old trees and planting new ones across the major urban areas in the state,” he said.

He urged the residents of the state to stop dumping their waste inside the drains, adding that such an act was capable of blocking the drains which may eventually lead to flooding.

He commended Gov. Ben Ayade for placing premium on environmental protection and sustainability in the state. (NAN)