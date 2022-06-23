In commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship by organising beach cleaning and tree planting activities to create awareness on the importance of safeguarding the earth’s finite resources.

The company leveraged its employee volunteer scheme to launch a tree planting campaign aimed at addressing the climate change crisis and driving awareness on the importance of trees to the environment.

In Lagos, the exercise was held at Gbara Community Senior Secondary School in collaboration with key partners, including Hope for Life Initiative, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, lamented how Africa’s forest cover had seen a steady decline, which invariably threatens the ability of its ecosystems to withstand climate change.

The Company also organised a beach cleaning exercise in conjunction with its growth partners, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and MEDIC, a non-governmental organisation, with a total of 267 participating employees drawn from its expansive pool of volunteers.

Seguin, represented by Ekuma Eze, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, described the event as part of NBC’s Mission 2025 Commitments to decisively address the challenge posed by environmental pollution.

The event culminated in the launch of a recycling bank at the Elegushi Beach constructed by NBC. This is in line with the commitment by the company to bring recycling closer to the communities, while driving economic inclusion of women. Being a major convergence point for fun seekers, the recycling bank is expected to raise awareness in the community on responsible disposal of wastes, especially plastics, while empowering vulnerable women in the community economically.

The Recycling Bank at the Elegushi is one of the seven recently constructed by NBC in partnership with MEDIC. This brings the total number of Recycling Banks constructed by the Coca-Cola System to 22 in Lagos and Abuja.

Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, commended NBC for its efforts, noting that these initiatives would go a long way to reduce the impact of environmental hazards plaguing the coastal community.

