In commemoration of the World Environment Day, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) said it plans to plant trees across some states, aimed at restoring the ecosystem in the country.

The NCF, which made this known in a statement through its Head of Communications, Mr Oladapo Soneye, in Lagos on Friday, added that the foundation is dedicated to nature conservation.

According to Soneye, “The NCF, an environmental Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Nigeria, dedicated to nature conservation and biodiversity resource management, joins the globe to commemorate World Environment Day, themed ‘Ecosystem Restoration.’

“NCF has lined up key activities promoting restoration of the ecosystem across the nation, as this year’s theme is in line with the goals of Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) Initiative of the NCF.

“The highpoint of the week-long activities would be a hybrid event on June 10 at NCF’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

“This would be followed by setting up school gardens and fruit tree orchards in 20 selected schools across different locations within Lagos State.”

Soneye added that school grounds should not be neglected as climate change impact is being felt all over the country.

He said trees will provide much-needed shade and cooling spots, creating more pleasant environment for the children to play.

“Moreover, trees absorb carbon dioxide from the air to grow, having trees will reduce the high rate of carbon dioxide that heats up the atmosphere,” he said.

He said planting trees on school grounds will also provide fruits for children and teachers.

“Trees planted on school grounds also provide opportunities for environmental education, getting young children thinking about environmental conservation early,” he said.

Soneye added that there would be a community sensitisation meeting by NCF at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State, which is also in commemoration of the world environment day.

“NCF will be planting 400 coconut seedlings along the seashore to provide protection for the riverbank. Beach clean-up exercise would also be engaged,” he said.

He said that NCF will also commemorate the day with the Department of Environmental Education, University of Calabar, and selected secondary schools from Calabar Metropolis as well as other civil society groups.

“Activities to be carried out in Rivers State include tree planting, a short walk for nature, clean up exercise and an outdoor talk on the theme of the event.

“These events will be held with strict compliance to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world environment Day is always celebrated in June 5.

NAN also reports that ecosystem restoration means assisting in the recovery of ecosystem that has been degraded or destroyed while conserving the ecosystem that is still intact.

Healthier ecosystem, with richer biodiversity, yields greater benefits such as more fertile soils, nature nurturing humans, among others.

Over the past four decades, NCF has been in the forefront of securing a better future for nature conservation and sustainable livelihoods for people and wildlife resources in Nigeria. (NAN)